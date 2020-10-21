FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 91,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $44,345,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

