FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 45.73%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 13,100 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.