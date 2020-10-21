FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,151. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

