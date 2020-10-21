FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,070. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

