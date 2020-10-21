FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 1,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,462. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 in the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.