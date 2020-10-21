FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

XEL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,447. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

