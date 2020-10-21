FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

