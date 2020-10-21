FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE BX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 32,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,845. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.