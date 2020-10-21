FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,655. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after buying an additional 543,848 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.