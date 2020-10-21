FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,825. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Avista by 62.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avista by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avista by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 211.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

