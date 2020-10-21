FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Reduced by Analyst

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Avista in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 13,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,825. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avista by 345.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9,944.0% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares during the period. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.