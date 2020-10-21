FY2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

