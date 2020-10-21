FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered by B.Riley Securit

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – B.Riley Securit reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BLFS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,083. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $934.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,634,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.