FY2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $20.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $90.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $124.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $148.20 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,678.97. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

