FY2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $20.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $90.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $124.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $148.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,678.97. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

