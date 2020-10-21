FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edison International Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

EIX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 21,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $137,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,316,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

