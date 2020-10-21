FY2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

