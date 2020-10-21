FY2020 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

HAL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,907,783. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 177.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 842,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $10,932,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

