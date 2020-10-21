FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18).

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.