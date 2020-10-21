FY2020 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

