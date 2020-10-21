FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Cut by Analyst

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

