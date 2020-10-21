FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increased by Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,900. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

