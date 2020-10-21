FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

SNBR stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $3,197,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

