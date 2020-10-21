FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Raised by Analyst

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 89,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

