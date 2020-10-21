FY2020 EPS Estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Reduced by Beacon Securities

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TXP stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.60 million and a PE ratio of -17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

