FY2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:UAA opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

