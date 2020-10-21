FY2020 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Increased by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report released on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 1,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,264. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.