FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Increased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley Securities increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of WWW opened at $27.86 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 298,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

