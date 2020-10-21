FY2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.41.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

