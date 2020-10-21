FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Increased by Analyst

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

GOSS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 255.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.