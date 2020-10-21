FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Boosted by Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock opened at C$13.51 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

