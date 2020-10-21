GalianoGoldInc . Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:GAU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for GalianoGoldInc . in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GalianoGoldInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Desjardins began coverage on GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

NYSE:GAU opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. GalianoGoldInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

