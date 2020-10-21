GalianoGoldInc . Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:GAU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for GalianoGoldInc . in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.
GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04.
NYSE:GAU opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. GalianoGoldInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile
Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
