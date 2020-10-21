Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.80. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 986,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 million and a PE ratio of -22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.34.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming Realms plc will post 200 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

