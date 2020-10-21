Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $214.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $213.80 on Wednesday. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $215.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.