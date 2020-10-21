General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

