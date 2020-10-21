GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $20,283.30

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $20,283.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,856,682 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

