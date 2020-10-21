GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. GeoDB has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $148,948.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002464 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.04 or 0.04466988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00029478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00279807 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

