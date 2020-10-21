Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.11. Gevo shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 28,366 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

