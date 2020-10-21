Global Payments Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $174.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

