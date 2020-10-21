Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Purchased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Global X Gold Explorers ETF comprises about 2.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.56% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 1,040.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GOEX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 6,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

