Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 5,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.