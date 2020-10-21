GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.46

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoHealth stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

