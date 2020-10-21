Golar LNG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,741 call options.

GLNG stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

