Gold Resource (GORO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Resource to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 33.22 Gold Resource Competitors $1.21 billion $109.19 million 15.73

Gold Resource’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -19.93% -14.28% -1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Resource and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 731 2811 2611 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Gold Resource’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

