Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.90” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €30.90 ($36.35) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.29 ($34.46).

EPA VIV opened at €24.86 ($29.25) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.21 and its 200-day moving average is €22.47. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

