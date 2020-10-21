Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GBDC stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,720.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 728,151 shares of company stock worth $9,284,123. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

