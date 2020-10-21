Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.