Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

