GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDRX. Barclays started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $556,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.