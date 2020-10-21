GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDRX. Barclays started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

GDRX opened at $49.05 on Monday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

